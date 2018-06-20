Drivers began drag race in front of unmarked police car: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 12:56PM EDT
GODERICH, Ont. -- Provincial police say two young drivers have been charged after allegedly beginning a drag race right in front of an unmarked police car in Goderich, Ont.
They say the incident happened last Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m., when an officer was stopped at a red light and saw two drivers directly in front of him "communicating and gesturing with each other."
Investigators say the two vehicles then drove off, eventually driving more than 100 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone.
Police say the officer then pulled both drivers over.
A 20-year-old man from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Ont., and an 18-year-old man from North Huron, Ont., are both charged with stunt driving.
Police are reminding drivers that "highways are not your raceway."
