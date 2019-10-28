

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- A driver is facing charges and a $563 fine for speeding and driving with several open cans of beer in the passenger’s seat, according to Halton Regional Police.

A traffic officer caught a car going 107 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the Colling Road and Guelph Line area. There were more than a dozen cans of Miller Genuine Draft in the passenger’s seat, including a tall can sitting on a dashboard.

Police sent out a tweet on Sunday about the incident, stating that the driver “wasn’t impaired but he did receive $563 in paper.”

The man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence Act.

Earlier this month, Halton Police posted about a similar incident on Twitter. This time, a driver was caught going 120 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

“If you’re going to fly past the police at 120 make sure your front seat passenger is not the king of beers,” the police tweeted.