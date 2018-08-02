Driver who wanted breath test to prove sobriety to friends failed: police
An RCMP Constable holds a breathalyzer test in Surrey, B.C., in this September 24, 2010 photo. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 2:52PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after attempting to prove to his friends that he wasn't drunk.
Peel regional police allege the man was drinking at a bar early Wednesday morning and set out to show his friends he wasn't impaired.
It's alleged he drove to a Mississauga, Ont., police station to prove his point.
Police say he asked for a breath test and officers obliged.
A police spokeswoman says his blood-alcohol level was allegedly 1 1/2 times the legal limit.
A 32-year-old Caledon, Ont., man is charged with over 80.
Yesterday, after consuming alcoholic beverages at a bar, a male drove to 12 Division in #Mississauga to prove to his friends that he was not impaired. Turns out he was. A 32 year-old male from Caledon has since been charged with impaired driving related offences. pic.twitter.com/eBmuQc43iZ— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 2, 2018
