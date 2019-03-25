

The Canadian Press





GANDER, N.L. -- Police say they nabbed yet another driver with sky-high blood alcohol levels after a man was spotted driving away from a Newfoundland liquor store after being refused service for intoxication.

Gander RCMP say the 44-year-old man blew nearly four and a half times the legal limit after being pulled over Sunday evening.

Such readings are uncommonly high, but not unknown.

On Saturday, a 45-year-old man allegedly blew three times the legal limit.

His car had been found in a ditch outside Tilton, N.L.

And Nova Scotia RCMP say a 32-year-old man pulled over earlier this month in New Minas for driving erratically had readings four times the limit.

"Thankfully we do not often see impaired readings this high," Cpl. Michael Carter said in a March 18 statement.

Meanwhile, RCMP on P.E.I. said another alleged drunk driver nearly struck several other vehicles including a police car on Friday evening.

They say a car was spotted on the wrong side of the traffic median on the Trans-Canada Highway in Stratford, P.E.I., forcing a police cruiser and other motorists to take evasive action.

"The driver failed to negotiate a left hand turn ... and ended up on the wrong side of the median heading east but was in the westbound lanes. We are lucky someone wasn't seriously injured," said Const. Jamie Parsons of the Stratford RCMP detachment.

All the drivers were released ahead of future court appearances, as police said their fight against impaired driving continues.

"Alcohol affects you in a way that changes your judgement, depth perception as well as vital motor skills required to drive safely. When you put those keys in the ignition and drive away after drinking you are not only putting your life at risk but you are risking the lives of all those you come across while driving," says Parsons.