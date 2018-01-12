

The Canadian Press





ENGLISHTOWN, N.S. -- A school bus driver was seriously hurt and several students received minor injuries when their bus collided with a trailer that was parked partially in a Cape Breton roadway.

RCMP said 11 students were on the bus when it hit the trailer at 8:08 a.m. Friday near Englishtown, N.S.

"The (students') injuries were limited to bumps and bruises ... I believe there was one sprained wrist,' said Michelle MacLeod, spokeswoman for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board.

But the driver was taken by air ambulance to hospital for treatment of serious injuries, she said.

"He's in serious condition and we're just hoping for the best," said MacLeod.

The bus hit the trailer near the crest of Kelly's Mountain as it took students to Memorial High School, a Grade 9-12 school in Sydney Mines.

"It collided with a trailer that had been left partially in the roadway overnight -- a tractor trailer, without the tractor part," said MacLeod.

Members of the board's crisis team were at both the school and hospital to offer information and comfort to the students and parents, she said.

RCMP said officers were investigating the cause of the collision, with assistance from an RCMP traffic analyst.

Highway 105 was closed in both directions around noon Friday, and traffic was being diverted.