Driver killed, passenger hurt in Saskatchewan highway crash
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 3, 2019 7:25AM EST
CARLYLE, Sask. -- Police are investigating a fatal highway crash in southeastern Saskatchewan.
Investigators from the RCMP's Carlyle, Sask., detachment say a vehicle that was southbound on Highway 9 late Saturday night appears to have hit a snowdrift before veering into the path of a northbound vehicle.
The accident happened just north of Highway 48.
Police say the lone occupant of the southbound vehicle died at the scene.
A passenger in the other vehicle was flown by air ambulance to hospital in Regina, while the driver was transported by road to a local hospital.
No other information was immediately released.
