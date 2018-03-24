

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa father is demanding answers after a vehicle transporting his eight-year-old son to school was struck by a railway crossing’s gate arms while a VIA Rail Canada train roared past.

Jim Stackhouse said three-and-a-half hours passed before he was informed of the incident on Thursday. He thinks officials should have kept parents better informed.

“From what it sounds (like), it was a driver error,” Stackhouse told CTV Ottawa on Friday. “They should have called earlier and said, ‘Look, there is an incident. We’re dealing with it right now. Your son is safe.’ The fact that they waited three-and-a-half hours to call us (shows) improvements need to happen.”

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) said the driver has been removed from their school routes. The company that the driver worked for said her employment has been terminated.

The OTSA said parents could not be immediately informed of the situation because of the time it took to determine which school the vehicle was travelling to, and identify the students on board.

“I understand that parents do want to know immediately when something happens, and we do try to follow that procedure as closely as possible,” said OTSA General Manager Vicky Kyriaco. “In this case, it was not possible.”

Similar incidents have taken place at other crossings in recent years. Stackhouse wants drivers to increase their vigilance around train track barriers.

“They have to know when it is being activated and coming down. Judgement has to be a high priority, especially when you are transporting children to school,” he said. “People want to know that their kids are being transported to school safely.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Katie Griffin