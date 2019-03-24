Driver dies in hospital after dump truck enters N.S. river
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 8:01AM EDT
Halifax District RCMP say a man is dead after a dump truck went into the Partridge River late Saturday afternoon.
Police say they got the call around 5:10 p.m.
They say firefighters removed the 64-year-old man from the submerged truck, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The man's name was not immediately released, and police say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
