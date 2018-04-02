Driver charged with racing after car seen going 50 km/h over limit
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 10:01AM EDT
GUELPH, Ont. -- Provincial police have charged a man under the Highway Traffic Act after they stopped a car going more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on a southwestern Ontario highway.
OPP say they saw a car going more than 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone around 1 a.m. today.
Officers say a 33-year-old Leamington man was charged with racing a motor vehicle contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.
Police say the man's license and car were seized and will be kept for seven days.
They say the man is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.
