

With a report from CTV Toronto





A 20-year-old driver accused of crashing his car into a Toronto Porsche dealership told employees he was having a “bad day” after a recent breakup.

Toronto police said the car drove through the large glass windows of the downtown building shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday night.

The car slammed into one of the Porsches on the sales floor, which in turn, hit another one of the luxury cars, according to Toronto Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu. There were a total of four Porsches damaged.

Employees told CTV Toronto, the driver then exited his car, walked in the dealership and scribbled “Eve” on several of the cars which were unaffected by the crash.

The name was supposedly referring to his ex-girlfriend who he’d recently broken up with, CTV Toronto reported. But police wouldn’t confirm what he’d written.

The driver, who was unharmed, was arrested and taken to the police division just across the street from the high-end car dealership.

"It is alleged that the collision was actually deliberate," Sidhu said. "There is no indication of drugs or alcohol."

The unnamed Toronto man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of mischief over $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Management for the dealership refused to comment.

On Tuesday, clean-up crews could be seen sweeping up glass from the sidewalk and in the dealership.

The suspect is due in court on Wednesday.

With a file from The Canadian Press