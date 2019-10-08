

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A doctor identified as the father of late TV star Alan Thicke is not challenging allegations that he engaged in professional misconduct towards more than a dozen women over several decades.

Dr. Brian Christopher Thicke has pleaded no contest before a disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to two breaches of the Medical Act.

The 90-year-old is not disputing that he engaged in an act or omission relevant to the practice of medicine that would be considered disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional.

He's also pleaded no contest to another, historical version of the same charge.

Thicke had initially faced allegations of sexual abuse and sexual impropriety, but those were withdrawn at today's hearing.

An uncontested statement of facts presented at the hearing lays out incidents involving 14 patients and one colleague, some of them dating back to the 1970s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.