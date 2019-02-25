Dozens of vehicles involved in Ontario highway pileup
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 10:54AM EST
There are reports that between 50 and 70 vehicles may be involved.
This is a developing story…
