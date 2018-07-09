Dozens of vehicles damaged in hayfield fire near lavender festival
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 7:49AM EDT
NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. - Fire officials in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., beat down a fast-spreading fire that damaged more than 30 vehicles in a hayfield on Sunday.
Niagara-on-the-Lake Fire and Emergency Services says nobody was injured in the blaze, which was under control by 5 p.m.
Officials say the field was being used as parking for the nearby Niagara Lavender Festival.
Photos tweeted by the fire department show numerous burnt-out vehicles -- glass shattered and sides charred -- and videos show billowing black smoke.
Firefighters did not say what may have caused the blaze.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Dozens of vehicles damaged in hayfield fire near lavender festival
- Boy, 10, drowns in Elk Island National Park: Alberta RCMP
- Halifax police dive team to search lake for man believed to have drowned
- Missing Quebec toddler found safe near U.S. border
- 'How not to tow your boat': B.C. police bust homemade trailer