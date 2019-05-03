Doug Ford to meet with Jason Kenney at Ontario legislature
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney embrace on stage at an anti-carbon tax rally in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 4:32AM EDT
TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford will meet with newly-elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney at the Ontario legislature today.
The Conservative premiers will meet for the first time since Kenney led his party to a majority government victory in Alberta's provincial election last month.
A statement from Ford's office says the pair will discuss the federal carbon tax, pipelines and interprovincial trade.
They will also talk about a federal bill that could overhaul environmental assessments and establish a new process for reviewing major projects with a national scope.
Ford and Kenney have been vocal opponents of the federal Liberal government and its plan to impose a carbon price on provinces without their own tax.
The Ontario government has launched a court challenge of the carbon tax, arguing that its imposition is unconstitutional.
