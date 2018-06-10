Doug Ford to join transition team for 'working meeting' at Queen's Park today
Ontario premier-elect Doug Ford speaks to the media after winning the Ontario Provincial election in Toronto, on Friday, June 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:17AM EDT
TORONTO -- Premier-elect Doug Ford is expected to meet with his transition team at Ontario's legislature today.
Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority government in Thursday's election, is set to join his team for a "working meeting" at Queen's Park early this afternoon.
The team includes former Conservative MP John Baird, a past chief of staff in former prime minister Stephen Harper's government, and an executive at the Ford family business.
Ontario's lieutenant-governor met with Ford on Friday afternoon and invited him to form government.
Ford has said he expects the transition to power to take three weeks.
