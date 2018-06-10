Doug Ford to join transition team for 'working meeting' at Queen's Park Sunday
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:17AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's incoming premier says his caucus will have its first meeting in just over a week's time.
Speaking on Sunday ahead of a meeting with his transition team, Doug Ford said the 76 Progressive Conservatives elected to the legislature will meet on June 19.
The Tories won a majority government in Thursday's election.
His transition team includes former Conservative MP John Baird, a past chief of staff in former prime minister Stephen Harper's government, and an executive at the Ford family business.
Ford has said he expects the transition to power to take three weeks.
Ontario's lieutenant-governor met with the premier-designate on Friday afternoon and invited him to form government.
