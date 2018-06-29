Doug Ford sworn in as Ont. premier, alongside cabinet of 21
Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 4:36AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 29, 2018 12:11PM EDT
TORONTO -- Doug Ford has officially become premier of Ontario.
The former Toronto city councillor, who swept his party to power in the June 7 election, was officially sworn in at the provincial legislature this afternoon.
Ford will also hold a cabinet portfolio, taking responsibility for inter-governmental affairs.
The other 20 members of his cabinet include his former leadership rivals, private sector recruits hailed as star candidates, and experienced provincial legislators and a former federal cabinet minister.
Ford's swearing-in officially puts an end to 15 years of Liberal reign over the province.
The Progressive Conservatives decisively won the election on promises of fiscal responsibility, though they did not release a costed platform during the campaign.
--
Here is a list of the new ministers:
Doug Ford -- Premier and minister of intergovernmental affairs
Christine Elliott -- Minister of health and long-term care and deputy premier
Caroline Mulroney -- Attorney general and minister responsible for Francophone affairs
Monte McNaughton -- Minister of infrastructure
Lisa MacLeod -- Minister of children, community and social services and minister responsible for women's issues
Lisa Thompson -- Minister of education
Todd Smith -- Minister of government and consumer services, and government house leader
Laurie Scott -- Minister of labour
Peter Bethlenfalvy -- President of the Treasury Board
Raymond Cho -- Minister for seniors and accessibility
Steve Clark -- Minister of municipal affairs and housing
Victor Fedeli -- Minister of finance and Chair of cabinet
Merrilee Fullerton -- Minister of training, colleges and universities
Ernie Hardeman -- Minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs
Sylvia Jones -- Minister of tourism, culture and sport
Rod Phillips -- Minister of the environment, conservation and parks
Greg Rickford -- Minister of energy, northern development and mines, and minister of Indigenous affairs
Michael Tibollo -- Minister of community safety and correctional services
Jim Wilson -- Minister of economic development, job creation and trade
John Yakabuski -- Minister of transportation
Jeff Yurek -- Minister of natural resources and forestry
