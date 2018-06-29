

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Doug Ford has officially become premier of Ontario.

The former Toronto city councillor, who swept his party to power in the June 7 election, was officially sworn in at the provincial legislature this afternoon.

Ford will also hold a cabinet portfolio, taking responsibility for inter-governmental affairs.

The other 20 members of his cabinet include his former leadership rivals, private sector recruits hailed as star candidates, and experienced provincial legislators and a former federal cabinet minister.

Ford's swearing-in officially puts an end to 15 years of Liberal reign over the province.

The Progressive Conservatives decisively won the election on promises of fiscal responsibility, though they did not release a costed platform during the campaign.

Here is a list of the new ministers:

Doug Ford -- Premier and minister of intergovernmental affairs

Christine Elliott -- Minister of health and long-term care and deputy premier

Caroline Mulroney -- Attorney general and minister responsible for Francophone affairs

Monte McNaughton -- Minister of infrastructure

Lisa MacLeod -- Minister of children, community and social services and minister responsible for women's issues

Lisa Thompson -- Minister of education

Todd Smith -- Minister of government and consumer services, and government house leader

Laurie Scott -- Minister of labour

Peter Bethlenfalvy -- President of the Treasury Board

Raymond Cho -- Minister for seniors and accessibility

Steve Clark -- Minister of municipal affairs and housing

Victor Fedeli -- Minister of finance and Chair of cabinet

Merrilee Fullerton -- Minister of training, colleges and universities

Ernie Hardeman -- Minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs

Sylvia Jones -- Minister of tourism, culture and sport

Rod Phillips -- Minister of the environment, conservation and parks

Greg Rickford -- Minister of energy, northern development and mines, and minister of Indigenous affairs

Michael Tibollo -- Minister of community safety and correctional services

Jim Wilson -- Minister of economic development, job creation and trade

John Yakabuski -- Minister of transportation

Jeff Yurek -- Minister of natural resources and forestry