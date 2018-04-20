

The Canadian Press





CHATHAM, Ont. -- A senior campaign official for the Ontario Liberals is apologizing for a crude comment he made on live television about Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.

But Ford says Premier Kathleen Wynne should ask campaign co-chair David Herle to resign, saying his words are insulting to PC supporters.

Herle appeared on a panel discussion on Toronto TV station CP24 earlier today, where he compared Ford to his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

Herle said, "I think people liked Rob Ford and I think people think Doug Ford's a bit of a dick, to be honest."

He later issued a statement saying he regrets the comment and he apologizes "without qualification."

Wynne, who's fighting for re-election this spring, said just before that statement was released that Herle should apologize but that he would stay on in his position.

At a campaign event in Chatham, Ont., this evening, Ford said he would take the "high road" and not resort to name-calling, but that Herle should step down.

Ontarians go to the polls on June 7.