Doug Ford says he'll release fully costed platform before the election
Ontario PC leader Doug Ford makes an announcement during a campaign stop on a farm in the town of Lakeshore, Ont. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 12:04PM EDT
SOUTH WOODSLEE, Ont. -- Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford says his party will release a fully costed campaign platform some time before the June 7 election.
Ford has been facing increasing criticism in recent days for not yet producing a full plan.
Speaking at a campaign event in rural southwestern Ontario, Ford said the platform would be released before the end of the campaign but did not offer a specific date.
Ford says his party has been responsible about putting a dollar figure behind each campaign pledge.
Ford has previously promised to help cut public spending by finding unnamed efficiencies, and has also said he would reduce the province's corporate tax rate by one percentage point.
The New Democrats have released a full platform, and the Liberals have so far been campaigning on the policies laid out in their recent budget.
