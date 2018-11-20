Doug Ford says he has no national political ambitions, focusing on Ontario
Ontario Premier Doug Ford addresses the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto, on Friday November 16 , 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:49AM EST
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no national political ambitions and is not seeking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job.
Ford made the comments while calling on Trudeau ahead of the federal fall economic update to stop a plan to impose a carbon tax on provinces without their own carbon pricing system.
The Progressive Conservative premier, who was elected in June, has frequently criticized Trudeau over the carbon tax and has launched a legal challenge against it.
Ford also recently told a Tory policy gathering that the federal Liberals would go down in defeat during next year's election.
When asked if he wanted to be prime minister, however, Ford said his focus is on leading Ontario.
He also said he's open to working with Trudeau as long as the prime minister wants to work with him.
