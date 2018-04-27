Doug Ford promises 12 per cent cut to hydro rates if elected premier
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford speaks during a pre-budget lock-up at Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on March 28, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 12:14PM EDT
KITCHENER, Ont. - Doug Ford is promising to cut hydro rates by 12 per cent if he wins Ontario's spring election.
The Progressive Conservative leader says he will cut rates through a variety of measures that would save the average ratepayer $173 a year.
The Tory plan would see the government give ratepayers the dividends it gets from its share of the partially privatized Hydro One.
It would also shift the cost of energy conservation programs from hydro customers to the tax base.
Ford also says he would also place a moratorium on new energy contracts and renegotiate existing deals where possible.
Ford has criticized the Liberal government's Fair Hydro Plan, which borrows billions to reduce rates by 25 per cent, and has vowed to review it. But he says the Tory plan would be in addition to the Liberals' rate cut.
