

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's Liberals are alleging that Doug Ford was involved in selling fake Progressive Conservative party memberships in 2016.

Ford was not leader of the party at the time, but was supporting a former staffer in his late brother Rob Ford's administration at Toronto City Hall who was running for a Tory nomination.

The Liberals played audio at a news conference that they allege is of Ford trying to sign up people to vote for Kinga Surma, but telling them they don't have to pay.

Memberships to the Progressive Conservative party cost $10 for one year and must be paid by the individuals who sign up.

The Liberals also provided an affidavit from the woman running against Surma for the nomination, saying she encountered several people who were on the party membership list but said they had not signed any forms or paid any fees.

Liberal campaign co-chair Deb Matthews says paying for someone else's membership could violate election laws against making secret donations and possibly put someone over the donation cap.

A spokeswoman for Ford wouldn't comment except to say Ford himself will be available to reporters at 11 a.m.