Members of Doug Ford’s family have told CTV sister station CP24 that he has won the leadership of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.

However, the family members said they do not have the official results.

No official announcement has been made.

The four candidates include former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, Toronto lawyer and businesswoman Caroline Mulroney and parental rights advocate Tanya Granic Allen.

MARKHAM, Ont. - Ontario's embattled Opposition will reveal today who will lead the party through a spring election after weeks of unprecedented chaos that exposed deep rifts and tensions within its ranks.

The winner was to be announced at a convention centre in Markham, Ont., shortly after 3 p.m. but an undisclosed issue was causing a delay.

Elliott has painted herself as the only one with the political experience to get the party election-ready in time, while Ford has said his business sense equips him to cut government waste.

Meanwhile, Mulroney -- the only leadership hopeful already declared a candidate in a riding -- has presented herself as a fresh face, and Granic Allen has emphasized her ties to the party's grassroots.

While all four have pledged to scrap a proposed carbon tax that formed a key pillar of the party's election platform introduced in November under former leader Patrick Brown, the race has focused less on detailed policy promises and more on the party's culture.