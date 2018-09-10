

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s legislation aimed at reducing the size of Toronto City Council in the run-up to a municipal election in October has been halted by a judge.

Justice Edward P. Belobaba ruled Monday that the Better Local Government Act, which cut the number of city councillors in Toronto from 47 to 25, contravened Torontonians’ rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“I find that the reduction … substantially interfered with the municipal voter’s freedom of expression … and in particular her right to cast a vote that can result in effective representation,” Belobaba wrote.

The legislation redraws Toronto’s ward map to match the boundaries of federal and provincial ridings. It would have left Toronto with one councilor for every 111,000 residents, instead of the current one councilor for every 61,000 residents. (Kingston, Ont., which has a population of 118,000, has 12 city councillors.)

Ford had argued that slashing the size of the city council would improve its decision-making ability and save $25 million. City lawyers argued that making the cuts during an election period was “discriminatory and arbitrary,” while the province’s lawyers argued that municipalities cannot override decisions made by the provincial government about their affairs.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and many Toronto councillors had voiced opposition to the attempt to cut the size of council and the timing of the legislation.

It was not immediately clear if the province would appeal Belobaba’s decision.

With files from The Canadian Press

