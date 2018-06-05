

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford says it is “heartbreaking” that Renata Ford, his late brother's widow, has launched a lawsuit against him in the final days of the election campaign.

Answering reporters' questions at a campaign event Tuesday, Ford reiterated that he believes the allegations are “completely false” and he will fight them in court.

“This is tragic for Stephanie and Dougie,” Ford said, referring to Renata’s children, his niece and nephew.

“Our family has always stood behind the kids and behind Renata. We have never wavered. And we’re shocked; that’s what it comes down to. We’re floored. And with three days before an election, I’ll let you decide the motive.”

Renata Ford filed her lawsuit Monday alleging that Doug Ford has mishandled the estate of her late husband Rob Ford, causing her and her children financial harm.

Her suit also alleges Ford has mismanaged the family business, Deco Labels, and that Ford and his brother Randy Ford have destroyed the value of the company.

Asked whether he would make any of the company’s financial statements public to refute those allegations, Ford replied the claims “are false and without merit” and that will be proven in court.

“But this isn’t about Deco. This is about two kids,” he said, adding: “…It’s heartbreaking that she (Renata Ford) wants to go down this avenue with three days before the election.”

The statement of claim alleges Doug Ford knowingly and deliberately put Renata Ford and her children in a "highly stressful and unfair financial position" after her husband's death in 2016.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $15 million. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

With files from The Canadian Press