Double murder trial hears partial fingerprints on duct tape a match to accused
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 2:15PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 2:16PM EST
CALGARY -- Jurors in a double murder trial have been told fingerprints of the accused were found on duct tape that was wrapped around a Calgary mother's face and neck.
Edward Downey, 48, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman in July 2016.
Sgt. Jodi Arns told court three partial prints invisible to the human eye were found on the sticky side of the tape, but one could not be analyzed because of poor quality.
She testified the two other prints were a match to Downey's left forefinger.
Baillie's aunt cried in the courtroom gallery as Arns held up strips of the silver tape arranged in rows beneath a plastic sheath.
The trial has heard Baillie was found dead on the evening of July 11 in her basement apartment, stuffed into a laundry hamper in her daughter's closet.
Arns testified that tape was wrapped around Baillie's lower face and neck. She said Baillie's wrists were also bound with tape.
The fingerprint analysis was done while an Amber Alert was issued for Baillie's missing daughter.
"There was an urgency to developing and doing the comparison," Arns told court Friday.
Taliyah's body was found three days later under some bushes in a rural area east of the city. Court has heard both mother and daughter died of asphyxiation.
