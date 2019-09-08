TORONTO – Hundreds of thousands of people in Atlantic Canada remained without power Sunday morning as Dorian roared toward Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said shortly before 6 a.m. ADT that Dorian, now a post-tropical cyclone, was centred over the Gulf of St. Lawrence and moving at 43 km/h. It was expected to track northeastward, bringing strong winds and heavy rain along with it.

Dorian's winds started the day at approximately 130 km/h. They were expected to decrease to 120 km/h as the storm hit northern Newfoundland Sunday afternoon and 110 km/h as it skirted eastern Labarador in the evening, then diminish further as it moved out to sea.

Hurricane, tropical storm and/or storm surge warnings were in place Sunday morning for all of Prince Edward Island, as well as northern parts of Nova Scotia, western Newfoundland, the southern coast of Labrador and the edge of Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula.

As of 8 a.m. ADT, authorities were reporting nearly 390,000 properties in the dark in Nova Scotia and more than 55,000 in New Brunswick. An updated power outage total for P.E.I. was not available due to technical issues, but 50,000 properties in hat province had been without power on Saturday.

As the storm moved on from the Maritimes, attention was turning to assessment and cleanup. The hurricane centre said it had received reports of winds as strong as 144 km/h and rainfall totals as high as 150 mm in some areas.

Significant storm surge was reported in Halifax Harbour and along parts of New Brunswick's eastern coastline.

There had been no reports of serious injuries as of Sunday morning, but many reports of significant damage. The hurricane centre reported that it had heard of "countless" downed or uprooted trees across the Maritimes. A construction crane in downtown Halifax was also toppled, creating a twisted mess as it fell on an under-construction apartment building.

