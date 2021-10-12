CANMORE, ALTA. -- Residents of Nunavut's capital city, Iqaluit, are being warned not to consume the city's drinking water due to the possibility of petroleum hydrocarbons.

Residents are being advised not to consume tap water for drinking or cooking until further notice. Both boiled and filtered water are not safe for consumption at this time, the city said Tuesday.

"Pregnant women, newborns and infants should not take baths or be bathed in tap water. Do not use tap water to mix infant formula," reads a public health advisory issued Tuesday.

Laundry, cleaning and showers are deemed safe by the city, though residents are urged not to swallow any water when bathing.

The announcement comes days after the city received complaints about a fuel-like odour coming from resident's taps. Ahead of an emergency city council meeting Tuesday afternoon, Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell urged residents not to drink the water.

"More tests happening and clear information coming soon," Bell tweeted.

The city has been investigating reports of a fuel-like odour in the drinking water since Sunday.

"Active investigation of the city's drinking water system and additional testing of the drinking water are ongoing," read the advisory. "The Department of Health anticipates receiving additional test results from out of territory environmental laboratories in about five business days."

More to come…