A core group of protesters in the nation’s capital continue to defy calls for the trucker convoy to go home as Ottawa remains under a state of emergency.

Speaking at an update Tuesday, Ottawa Police Service Deputy Chief Steve Bell said the force’s “surge and contain” strategy continues in an “all out” effort to end the occupation in the downtown core.

“We’re working to ensure we’re enforcing the order,” Bell said, referring to the injunction that was granted Monday to halt the incessant truck horns. “As more resources become available to us we will focus on using them on the unlawful demonstrators whom have chosen to remain in our city.”

Bell said police have made 22 arrests, issued more than 1,300 tickets and have 79 ongoing criminal investigations, adding that officers have seized fuel and cut off financial and logistical support to the occupation.

“I also want to be clear we are not just dealing with demonstrators in Ottawa,” he continued. “Yesterday with the Ohio police, we were able to trace, identify and arrest someone for calling in fake threats designed to deceive and distract our emergency resources.”

The Ottawa Police Service estimate approximately 500 trucks and personal vehicles remain in the “red zone” or downtown core of the city, making parts of the capital inaccessible.

Some businesses in the core area remain closed, including the Rideau Centre Mall, as well as the Canadian History Museum, the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Canadian War Museum.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino said at a briefing Tuesday that “what began as an interruption has become an occupation,” including what he described as flagrant expressions of hate, harassment and even violence towards Ottawa residents.

“Since the beginning, the federal government has been there to support the city and the police in Ottawa,” he said in French. “We have provided additional resources, including RCMP officers… and the commissioner is working closely with the Provincial Police of Ontario and the City of Ottawa to see how we can further support their efforts. Progress has been made.”

Ottawa Police Service Board Chair Diane Deans said on CTV News Channel Tuesday the protesters are “well organized, well funded and seem to have significant strategy.”

“We will continue to work at this, but I continue to think the upper tier governments will come to our aid,” Deans said of Ottawa’s pleas for more resources to address the convoy and “put down this insurrection.”

“Our city has been under siege, our residents have been treated abysmally,” she said. “We all want this to come to an end.

On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson sent letters to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the protest had turned into a “siege of our downtown area,” and asked the provincial and federal governments for an “immediate injection of additional officers.”

Watson asked for 1,000 regular officers, 600 public order officers, 100 investigative officers and 100 civilian staff, as well as “supporting resources.”

Superior Court Judge Hugh McLean has alsogranted an injunction to end the incessant honking from the convoy protesters, which spurred the $9.8 million class-action lawsuit. McLean granted an injunction for 10 days.

CTV News reporters on the ground in Ottawa have indicated fewer honking trucks on Tuesday, as the injunction appears to be taking effect.

Ottawa city council also voted on Monday to ask the province to draw up legislation that would grant them the ability to charge the protesters for the costs of the demonstrations, which police estimate are as high as $2.2 million per day.

SOME CHILDREN ARE LIVING IN CONVOY TRUCKS, POLICE SAY

Bell described the remaining protesters as “highly determined and volatile,” and said they have attempted to subvert police efforts. He noted an officer was swarmed in a “attack while trying to seize fuel.”

Bell also said police intelligence had determined nearly 25 per cent of the trucks encamped on Ottawa streets have children living in them who “could be at risk in a police operation.”

Responding to a question from reporters, Bell said police were working with the Children’s Aid Society to ensure the kids have access to proper sanitation and are safeguarded from concerns over noise, fumes and cold weather. There are no plans to remove the children from the trucks, he said.

“Our message to demonstrators remains the same, don’t come,” Bell said. “If you do, there will be consequences, including financial consequences, for your illegal and unlawful behaviour.”

BORDER CROSSINGS BLOCKADED, SOLIDARITY MOVEMENTS CONTINUE

While the main convoy protest has been centred around Ottawa’s downtown and Parliament Hill, across the country smaller demonstrations have taken place in solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy.”

Monday saw protesters block two of the three lanes on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., which connects Canada to the U.S. through Detroit.

Windsor Police announced on Twitter that traffic can pass through to Ambassador Bridge from the Wyandotte Street West entrance on Tuesday morning, as protesters remain.

Speaking to reporters in the West Block Tuesday, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge has “serious implications” for the economy and Canada's supply chain.

“I’ve already heard from automakers, heard from food grocers, this is a really serious cause for concern,” he said, adding that he hopes the demonstration stops soon.

Alghabra said that he had reached out to the Ontario government and the MP for Windsor-Tecumseh Irek Kusmierczyk to offer support, but reiterated that the blockade is a municipal and provincial matter in their jurisdiction.

The blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing has once again prevented traffic from passing through, with the Alberta RCMP tweeting Monday evening both lanes were blocked and for motorists to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, solidarity protests were held across the country over the weekend, with major disruptions in Quebec City and Toronto and smaller demonstrations in New Brunswick and Halifax.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters he is calling a special council meeting on Thursday to discuss the next steps for the city to address a protest outside the Manitoba Legislature.

"We want Winnipeggers to know we are hearing loud and clear from you and what we are hearing is that Winnipeggers want the laws to be enforced," he said.

Internationally, other convoys have taken place with similar messaging to the one in Ottawa.

New Zealandsaw hundreds of people protesting COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates Monday and a similar protest occurred in Australia in a convoy to Canberra.

Alaska truckers formed a convoy in solidarity with their Canadian counterparts in protest of vaccine mandates.

With files from The Canadian Press, CTVNews.ca writer Ben Cousins and CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello