Domestic violence suspect dead after encounter with Edmonton police
A man was shot by police on January 2, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 8:48AM EST
EDMONTON -- A man in Edmonton suspected of being involved in a violent domestic dispute is dead after he was shot by city police.
Investigators say in a release that officers went to a home Wednesday afternoon after word that a 28-year-old woman had been assaulted in the residence over several days by a 26-year-old man she knew.
Police confirmed the woman had been injured but the man couldn't be found and arrest warrants were requested on charges that included assault, unlawful confinement, intimidation and uttering threats.
Short after 9 p.m., police surrounded the same home after a report that the suspect had broken in, but there was a confrontation when he emerged and officers opened fire.
The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene but no officers were injured.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team -- the province's police watchdog -- is investigating.
We are investigating an @edmontonpolice officer involved shooting in east Edmonton. No further detail being released at this time.— ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) January 3, 2019
