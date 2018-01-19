

Police east of Toronto say they have located a stolen van that contained more than a dozen dogs.

Durham Regional Police said Friday afternoon that the “dogs are fine and we will be making arrangements to get them home.”

Hours earlier, police had said that they were looking for a white 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van stolen from Whitby, Ont.

They warned that the suspect was “considered armed.”

Durham Police Const. George Tudos told Toronto radio station NEWSTALK1010 that the van was stolen from a dog walker and the thief did not appear to realize there were dogs inside.

