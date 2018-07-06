

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man convicted of killing a wealthy Toronto-area executive in 2014 has been given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Boris Panovski, 74, shot Donato Frigo and his wife Eva Willer Frigo in September 2014 while they were training hunting dogs near the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area, 83 kilometres north of London, Ont.

Police at the time said a male approached the couple, shot them, and then fled the scene. Frigo died of his injuries while Willer Frigo escaped the shooting on horseback.

On Thursday, Panovski was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in the first-degree murder of Frigo. He was also given a concurrent sentence of eight years for aggravated assault after wounding Willer Frigo.

“I don’t think I’ll ever feel safe again,” Willer Frigo said during the sentencing hearing. “This has left me paralyzed in my own mind.”

Frigo’s daughters, Christine and Louisa, also spoke during the sentencing hearing, where they each talked about the impact the murder has had on their lives.

“I thought knowing more about the last moments of my father’s life would bring me closure and peace,” Louisa said. “It has not. No one has the right to take away his golden years. No one.”

In a rambling address that lasted about an hour, Panovski told the court felt sorry for the family, but maintained his innocence.

He blamed his previous lawyers for mishandling the case and offered alternative theories of who might have committed the crimes.

Panovski’s legal team told CTV Kitchener they are considering an appeal.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Virginia Wright