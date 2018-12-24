

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- A puppy stolen from an Edmonton home last week has been reunited with its family in time for Christmas.

Milo, a five-month-old male Havanese, was taken from a home in the city's northwest during the afternoon while its owners were away.

Video surveillance showed a woman leaving the house with Milo in her arms.

On Saturday, security officers at a health-care facility recognized Milo with a woman and were able to confirm her identity before she left.

Then a police officer recognized the woman Sunday afternoon at a mall when she was arrested for shoplifting, and Milo was returned to his family that night.

Amy Alook, 26, is facing charges of theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.

"This is definitely the best Christmas present my family has ever received," Milo's owner, Tianna Sachdeva, said in a police news release.

Sachdeva said an officer called her family on Sunday, saying simply that police needed to speak with them.

"We had no idea that he had located Milo, until we saw him walking up the sidewalk with our puppy. We were all shocked and thrilled," she said.

"I had to tell my mother to stop hugging Milo and crying so much, and to feed him. He looked pretty hungry."