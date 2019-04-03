

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Toronto’s John Musselman





Dog owners say their pets have been sickened after eating potentially poisoned food left in a park in King City, Ont., just north of Toronto, launching a police investigation.

Several dogs became ill after visiting King City Memorial Park within the past week. Toronto Wildlife Centre also said they’re caring for a sick fox which was found in a nearby ditch.

About a week ago, Fabrizio Beninati noticed suspicious pieces of bread and cookie pieces left around the park, while he was walking his dog Monty. He said a friend’s dog became sick after eating the bread.

York Regional Police said bylaw officers collected some of the bread and sent it off for testing but the results could take weeks.

Const. Laura Nicolle told CTV Toronto that police are deeply concerned and called the incident a “serious offence.”

Staff from the township put up signs in the area warning pet owners and people with children to be vigilant of any food being left there. Some of the suspicious bread potentially ended up in people’s driveways, neighbours told CTV Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 or to report anything anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.