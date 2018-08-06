

CTVNews.ca Staff





A dog in a suburban Toronto neighbourhood ran away from its owners and hopped a train to downtown.

Marley, also known as Marbles, ran away from his owners and got on a GO Transit commuter train at the Rouge Hill station in Toronto’s east end on Saturday.

Owner Kia Andersen said in a Facebook post that the train conductor called and let her know “the good news is we have your dog, but the bad news is he is headed to Union Station with us.”

“Thankfully his cute face made him tons of friends on the train and at Union,” Andersen wrote. “Please enjoy these photos of him looking super proud of the adventure and chaos he caused,” she added.

GO Transit spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told Toronto news station CP24 that Marley must have misunderstood a new policy being tested out that allows leashed dogs on board trains outside of rush hour.

“You’re supposed to have your human with you!” she wrote.