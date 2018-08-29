Dog attacks owner in Quebec, bites second man who tried to help
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 7:22AM EDT
PONTIAC, Que. -- Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a dog on Tuesday evening in Pontiac, Que., about 40 kilometres northwest of the Ottawa-Gatineau area.
Police say a 40-year-old man was attacked by his own dog outside his residence, and when a 69-year-old man came to his aid, he was also bitten.
Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.
Shortly after their arrival, police officers shot the dog.
There was no immediate information on the dog's breed.
