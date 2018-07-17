Documents destroyed in fire at Toronto's Old City Hall
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 11:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- Officials say court documents were damaged in a fire at a Toronto courthouse that may have been deliberately set.
Toronto fire district chief Stephan Powell says the fire broke out in the southeast corner of Old City Hall on Monday evening.
Officials say the fire was brought under control quickly, and Powell says the blaze may have been deliberately set.
Powell says the fire set off the building's sprinkler system, and the fire and water caused about $100,000 worth of damage.
Among the items damaged are a number of court documents, though he could not say how many or what they are specifically.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
