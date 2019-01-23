

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





An Ontario doctor has been barred from practising medicine in the province after attempting to purchase sex from an undercover police officer he believed to be a teenage girl.

Dr. Harvey Hyson pleaded no contest Wednesday to two disciplinary charges: One count of engaging in conduct unbecoming a physician andone count of being found guilty of an offence relevant to his suitability to practise medicine.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says the charges stemmed from an incident in April 2012 in which Hyson was arrested.

According to the college, Hyson responded to an online advertisement from a London, Ont. police officer posing as a 16-year-old girl, arranging an encounter where he would pay $300 for “oral and straight-up sex.”

Hyman had faced criminal prosecution for these actions as well, pleading guilty in 2016 to stopping traffic for the purpose of obtaining sexual services for a monetary consideration. He was sentenced to six months of probation and a $200 fine.

Simmy Dhamrait, who prosecuted the case for the college, said in a statement that Hydon’s “reprehensible” behaviour warranted the revocation of his licence.

“Dr. Hyson tried to exploit and take advantage of someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl solely for his sexual gratification,” he said.

“This is a case that erodes public confidence in the medical profession.”

Hyson had previously been disciplined by the college in 2018 for possessing and accessing child pornography, among other offences. At that time, he was ordered not to treat any patients under the age of 21.

In addition to losing his licence, Hyson received an official reprimand and was fined $6,000 to cover costs of the disciplinary process.

Hyson’s main medical practice was based in London, Ont. He also practised at several long-term care homes in the London area.