A doctor assessing freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle is requesting a two-week extension to the 60-day period for a mental health assessment.

The request was agreed to by the judge and the Crown on Monday.

Criminal proceedings against Boyle, who faces 19 charges, including sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement, will be on hold until that evaluation is complete.

In late January, Lawrence Greenspon, a lawyer for Boyle, told the court that an initial evaluation found his client fit to stand trial, but added that he would benefit from a fuller assessment.

Boyle appeared in court by speakerphone with a judge Monday morning from Brockville Mental Health Centre, where he was sent after a Jan. 26 court order to undergo a psychological assessment. That evaluation period was to have ended Monday but has now been extended to April 9.

During Monday’s proceeding, the Crown also amended a victim’s names in a charge. That name was immediately placed under a publication ban.

“I have no idea what’s going on,” Boyle said when the judge asked him if he understood. “I’m told I’m not even supposed to know what the charges are.”

The judge responded that Boyle’s lawyer would explain it.

"I'm sure he will," Boyle said.

Boyle, 34, was abducted and held for five years by a Taliban-linked group after he and his pregnant American wife Caitlan Coleman went backpacking in Afghanistan. The couple and the three children they had while in captivity were freed by Pakistani forces in October and they returned to Ontario.

Boyle was then arrested Jan. 1.

There is a publication ban in place which prevents publication of any information that could identify the alleged victims or witnesses.

Boyle’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 9 at the Ottawa courthouse via video conference.

-With files from The Canadian Press