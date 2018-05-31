

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





A Toronto anesthesiologist convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault of patients while they were under conscious sedation in surgery has lost his licence to practise medicine.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario found that George Doodnaught, who had been a doctor since 1981, engaged in “disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional” misconduct in a recent decision.

The college decision contains dozens of stories of abuse of patients, including 10 who were not included in the criminal trial. On May 22, the college revoked his licence and on May 29, it ordered him to pay more than $500,000 to the CPSO to cover the college’s costs and funding paid to his victims.

Doodnaught practised primarily at North York General Hospital and was convicted of 21 counts of sexual assault of patients in November 2013. Multiple patients, ranging in age from 25 to 75, testified the disgraced doctor placed his penis in their mouths or hands, kissed them repeatedly, and fondled their breasts. Many patients said Doodnaught told them after surgery that they had initiated sexual contact while under sedation and that their partners, relatives and friends said they were only hallucinating or dreaming.

Doodnaught was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014. His appeal was dismissed in October 2017.

His medical licence had been suspended after his criminal conviction but the CPSO waited to revoke it until after his criminal appeal.