Do you live in Northern Canada? Make sure to take advantage of these tax breaks

Canadians who live in northern or remote areas can take advantage of two tax breaks for both their daily living expenses and travel costs.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says Canadians who live in prescribed northern or intermediate zones are eligible for the deductions because they have a higher cost of living and limited access to services. You can find out if you live in these zones on the government's website.

Canadians can claim both residency deductions and travel deductions depending on their eligibility.

Eligible people are able to claim a residency deduction of up to $11 per day if they live in a northern zone or up to $5.50 a day if they live in an intermediate zone. You can find out if you are eligible and calculate your residency deduction using the government's website.

The CRA adds those eligible for the residency deduction could receive more benefits if they are the only person in the household making a claim and are responsible for "maintaining the dwelling" they live in.

Eligible Canadians who live in a northern or intermediate zone are also able to claim a travel deduction for any medical trips they make, as well as a limited number of personal trips per person that originate from the zone in which they live.

"It doesn't matter who claims the trips, but only two personal trips for each individual can be claimed in a tax year. There is no limit on the number of claims for medical trips," the CRA said in a release.

To claim the travel deduction, Canadians have to show receipts or records of the total cost of their trip and provide the lowest return airfare available. According to the CRA, the lowest return airfare refers to "the cost of the cheapest round-trip airfare available when your travel began, between the airport closest to your residence and the nearest designated city."

A list of designated cities and instructions on how to find the lowest return airfare can be found on the government's website.