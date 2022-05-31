Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you

Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, some are now being told they are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Thousands of letters have been sent to recipients of Canada’s Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) notifying some Canadians that they actually weren’t eligible for the COVID-19 aid, nearly two years after the program launched.

If you received this notice and are not sure why or are struggling to repay the amount, we want to hear from you.

Email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.