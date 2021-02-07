TORONTO -- Shortly after Nova Scotia's Liberals chose Iain Rankin as their next leader, some social media users jokingly responded to Scottish crime novelist Ian Rankin asking what his first steps as the future premier of the province would be.

Twitter users noted the slight difference in spelling of the two names and joked about the author becoming the next premier of Nova Scotia, asking if his book money had dried up and what perks he will get in his new role, in addition to welcoming him as an honourary Canadian.

Ian Rankin, who is best known for his "Inspector Rebus" novels, responded on Saturday in a tweet, inquiring about his new-found political responsibilities.

"Do I get to nationalise Tim Horton's? At the very least the sausage biscuit?" he wrote.

In a second tweet, Ian Rankin joked that he would be in Nova Scotia as soon as he handles a plumbing issue as he posed next to a van of a company that also features his name.

"Dear Nova Scotia, I’ll be with you as soon as I can - just need to fix a cistern first..." the author tweeted.

While some Twitter users pointed out that the author’s name has been mistaken with other jobs, including being a plumber and a potato producer, the missing letter "i" in his first name meant he would not be running the Canadian province after all.

Nova Scotia's Liberals named former cabinet minister Iain Rankin as their next leader and future premier on Saturday. The Canadian politician edged out two of his fellow ministers in the three-man race to succeed Premier Stephen McNeil who announced he was retiring last summer.

