The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 2:28PM EST
SARNIA, Ont. - Police say a soft drink can left at a break-and-enter scene has led to the arrest of an alleged thief.
Investigators say a family out for a walk near their Sarnia, Ont., home on Oct. 27 were approached by a man who asked for a cigarette.
When they got home, they checked their home surveillance video and found that the man had entered their garage.
Police say they found he'd left behind a hammer and an open pop can -- items investigators determined had been taken from a neighbour's garage.
Samples from the can were sent to the Centre of Forensic Science for DNA analysis, where police say it was found a known offender had taken a drink from the can.
Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested last Saturday and charged with break and enter and breach of probation.
