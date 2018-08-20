Divers find body of Ontario man who jumped from boat to save dog
Derick Henry's body has been recovered from the waters of Georgian Bay near the Owen Sound, Ont., harbour.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 2:47PM EDT
The body of a man who jumped into Georgian Bay to save a dog has been recovered.
The man is believed to have entered choppy water near the harbour in Owen Sound, Ont., Saturday afternoon after the dog left the boat and went into the bay.
When the man did not resurface, his family called police. Other occupants of the boat pulled the dog to safety.
The man’s body was found Monday morning by police divers.
Police have not released the name of the 27-year-old man from the Cambridge, Ont., area, but relatives identified him to CTV Barrie as Derick Henry.
Henry’s relatives described him as an avid fisher and experienced swimmer who knew the area around the harbour well.
With a report from CTV Barrie’s Roger Klein
