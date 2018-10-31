

A shocking video has emerged of someone in a moving vehicle throwing a firecracker at two homeless people in British Columbia.

The disturbing footage was recorded from inside the vehicle and posted to social media app Snapchat with the caption “Make em dance.”

Someone in the vehicle is heard saying “We're gonna miss it” as they approach two people sitting on the sidewalk. The firecracker is then thrown out of the window and explodes in a burst of white smoke beside the pair. Screams can be heard.

The RCMP is investigating.

The incident happened in Chilliwack, where Bailey Istace lives. She said she was sent the video by an acquaintance and was so upset by what she saw that she posted it to Facebook and reported it to police.

“It's just ignorant,” she told CTV Vancouver.

“They already have so little and you just want to take it all away from them? It could have started all their stuff on fire and that's all they have.”

The episode happened in an area frequented by homeless people. A homeless man in the area said objects, including firecrackers, had been thrown at “lots of them,” including one device that exploded with paint.

“They were aiming for my head,” he said.

Witnesses said similar incidents have increased in the past few days and some say those living on the streets have become increasingly concerned for their safety.

Outreach worker Cory Buettner from Ruth and Naomi’s Mission said people living on the street have told him about the incidents, which he called “disgusting.”

“It's scary and it puts everybody on edge,” he said.

“We've heard about it for years, but to actually see somebody doing it on video, it's crazy.”

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro