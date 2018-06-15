

Meredith Macleod, CTVNews.ca





Warning: graphic details

Disturbing video showing a missing and presumed dead woman confronting the man charged with her murder has emerged about 19 months after her disappearance.

Kimberlee Susanne Kasatkin, 41, of Abbotsbord, B.C. was last heard from Nov. 26, 2016 while living in Peru. Her common-law partner Christopher Franz Bettocchi was charged with her murder in May 2017. Her body has never been found.

In the newly released video, broadcast as part of a 10-minute news report in Peru, she accuses him of punching her, pulling out her hair and terrorizing her in front of her two children. The report includes photos of Kasatkin’s bloody nose, swollen lip and facial and body bruises that are evidence of domestic abuse she suffered, say Abbotsford police, who embedded a link in a news release to a YouTube video of the local TV report.

“We were absolutely horrified and yet, at the same time, we are thankful that they came out,” Kasatkin’s tearful father Al Kasatkin told CTV News about the video and pictures. Police say they sent out the video to raise awareness about the case and to encourage victims of abuse to seek support.

“He grabbed the back of my hair; handfuls of hair, look, coming out,” Kasatkin says in the selfie-style video, showing her hair in the sink while a child cries in the background over a male voice. “So he pulled my hair out, hit my face, here’s my knee,” she says, showing a large bruise.

She then confronts Franz Bettocchi, who responds in Spanish.

“Oh, I am afraid,” Kasatkin says in the video. “You’ve punched myself to the point of bleeding in the back of my brain,” she says before a distressed child can be heard calling “Mom!”

She contends that the man is brainwashing the children, now 8 and 4, as he abuses her in front of them.

“This is what I go through every day… He’s violent. He beats women.”

Kasatkin had been living in Lima with Franz Bettocchi and the two children for more than three years when she went missing. Kasatkin’s parents believe the footage was originally provided to the judge presiding over the case. It is not clear when it was shot or how it became public.

Kasatkin's family had previously said that the couple's relationship was volatile and that Franz Bettocchi had been abusive. They say their daughter recorded the incidents in her personal journals.

“Unfortunately, the only journals we have seen are the ones when she lived in Canada and when she was living in Africa,” Al Kasatkin says in a broadcast interview with the Peruvian TV show. “We believe she was continuing to be journaling in Lima but we have not found any of the journals of Lima.”

He contends Franz Bettocchi’s family has blocked his family from accessing his daughter’s personal items. He also said he and his family are convinced Kasatkin is dead because she had been constantly in touch with her family and friends but communication stopped suddenly on Nov. 26, 2016.

The Peruvian news report, which begins shortly before the 18-minute mark, includes surveillance video showing a man dragging what appears to be a heavy suitcase in an underground parking garage around the time Kasatkin disappeared.

“The first time I saw that, I almost passed out,” Kathy Kasatkin, the woman’s mother, said in a CTV News interview. “It’s Kim.”

At the time of her disappearance, Franz Bettocchi told a missing-persons blogger that the mother of his children was depressed and wanted to leave the country. He says Kasatkin took her passport, phone, credit cards and clothing but disappeared without a note. Her family says she would never leave her kids behind.

Franz Bettocchi spent several months in custody but has been recently released. A prosecutor in Peru has until the end of August to file its case and the family is worried that deadline will pass, putting the case in jeopardy.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure