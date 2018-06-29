

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Winnipeg woman was stabbed in the arm with a hypodermic needle in what police are calling a random attack that appears to be part of a “disturbing trend.”

Police say the victim was shopping in a store at the St. Vital Centre mall when the stabbing occurred without warning on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

A 30-year-old female suspect was arrested hours later and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a scheduled substance and theft under $5,000.

Police say the suspect was carrying just over one gram of methamphetamine, a number of syringes and stolen merchandise.

It’s the second such stabbing in the city in recent days. A security guard was assaulted by a syringe-wielding man at a local hospital last week.

Winnipeg Police Const. Jay Murray told reporters Friday that police have seen “a number of recent incidents where syringes have been used as weapons.”

“It’s a disgusting and appalling trend,” he said.

Nurse Shelley Marshall, from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, called it “terrorizing.”

However, she said that the risk of HIV or Hepatitis C infection is below one per cent, even if the needle had been used by someone who carries either of the viruses.

“I would say one of the main health harms is the trauma and psychological distress that can come along with that kind of thing happening,” Marshall added.

The St. Vital Centre told CTV Winnipeg in a statement that staff receive training to deal with emergencies and that the safety of employees and patrons is their highest priority.

Helda Lako, whose daughter works at the mall, said that news of the stabbing was “very disturbing.”

“Honestly, it’s getting scary,” she said.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Josh Crabb