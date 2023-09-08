'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site

Mazinaw Rock in Bon Echo Provincial Park between Upper Mazinaw Lake. (Ontario Parks) Mazinaw Rock in Bon Echo Provincial Park between Upper Mazinaw Lake. (Ontario Parks)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News