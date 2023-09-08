'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
One of Canada's historic landmarks was vandalized over the Labour Day weekend by people carving their names into it.
It happened on the evening of Sept. 2 in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park, located about 200 kilometres west of Ottawa.
Ontario Parks was notified that the Mazinaw Rock had additional carvings in the face of the cliff. It is believed a stone was used by individuals to mark names near ancient Indigenous pictographs.
A spokesperson from Ontario Parks called the act "disrespectful" and "destructive" saying the incident is now under investigation.
"Mazinaw Rock is a sacred place for Indigenous people. And for millennia, people have been drawn to the rugged beauty of the cliffs," Ontario Parks told CTVNews.ca in an email. "There are more than 260 Indigenous pictographs at Mazinaw Rock and this site is very important for knowledge, ceremony and spiritualism and cultural identity."
Parks Canada designated Mazinaw Rock a historic site in 1982.
Mazinaw is Algonquin for the word "picture" or "writing." The landmark is the largest rock art site in the southern Canadian Shield and the only major pictograph site in southern Ontario, Parks Canada's website reads.
Vandalism and graffiti happen "infrequently" at Bon Echo, Ontario Parks said, but when it does happen it is "extremely disappointing."
This comes after other acts of vandalism at various landmarks around the world.
In July, two tourists at the centuries-old Colosseum in Rome carved names into the structure. This was the second incident in less than two months.
Earlier in July, a 17-year-old Canadian was brought in for questioning for allegedly carving a name into the UNESCO-listed Toshodaiji Kondo temple complex in Nara, Japan.
Depending on the location, type of graffiti and other environmental factors, some non-invasive removals can be used to restore Mazinaw Rock, Ontario Parks said. This can include biodegradable paint remover, catchment absorbents and professional graffiti and restoration services.
To combat vandalism, the spokesperson said staff at Bon Echo will continue to provide in-depth education and awareness of the site and its protection.
"Park wardens conduct regular enforcement patrols, provide education, as well as issue provincial offence notice fines," she said.
An investigation is ongoing to gain more information on the situation, Ontario Parks said.
"Park staff will continue a concerted effort to address this issue and protect Mazinaw Rock and Bon Echo Provincial Park with a zero-tolerance approach to offences like this," the spokesperson said.
Ontario Parks is asking anyone with information regarding these types of incidents to submit an anonymous tip to Bon Echo Provincial Park at 613 336-2228.
