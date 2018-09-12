

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Montreal man accused of killing his teenage girlfriend called 911 and said he had done something that would leave him in prison for life, jurors heard Tuesday.

Jonathan Mahautier is on trial for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Gabrielle Dufresne-Elie.

The Crown alleges that he strangled Dufresne-Elie to death in a Montreal motel because she wanted to break up with him.

At the time of Dufresne-Elie’s death in 2014, she was 17 years old and Mahautier was 18.

The trial began Monday. On Tuesday, jurors heard a recording of a 911 call Mahautiere placed from a pay phone across the street from the motel.

“I have a question. If police arrest me, can they not be rough with me?” he asked in French.

“Why would police arrest you?” the 911 operator replied.

Mahautiere then said that he “did something,” prompting the dispatcher to ask what he had done.

“I did something that will get me life in prison,” he responded.

“Did you kill someone?” the operator asked.

As the call proceeded, with Mahautiere providing little information about what had happened, the operator told him to stay calm and remain on the line until police arrived.

At one point, court heard, Mahautiere asked if what he was saying could be kept quiet.

“Everything is confidential here. Only the police will get the call,” the operator responded.

Jurors also heard from a paramedic supervisor who sat with Mahautiere as he waited for police to arrive at the scene.

The supervisor testified that Mahautiere said he had made “the worst mistake” of his life.

“This is the last time I’ll be free,” he quoted Mahautiere as saying.

